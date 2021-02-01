A Colorado Springs gang member was sentenced to more than 13 years in federal prison for his role in two robberies, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado said Monday.
Authorities said Dustin Alan Wall, 31, aided young Rolling 60s Crips gang members to rob a Days Inn and an ENT Federal Credit Union in Colorado Springs in 2018, the office said.
According to a plea agreement in the case, in February 2018, Wall reportedly drove two of his accomplices to a Days Inn and said that as part of a gang initiation, they would get money and respect from the robbery. Inside the motel, the accomplices hit a man on the head before stealing less than $200 from him.
A month later, Wall drove with two other to an ENT Federal Credit Union, authorities said. One of the accomplices, who was armed with a gun, demanded a teller give cash or he would "blow (his) brains out," the U.S. District Attorney's Office said. He then stole less than $6,000, which was later divided among the group.
"Dustin Wall, a ranking Rolling 60s Crips gang member, recruited and organized young gang members to commit violent armed robberies of banks and businesses in the Colorado Springs area, terrorizing innocent employees and witnesses at gunpoint and stealing cash, all to further the insidious needs of his gang," said Michael Schneider, FBI Denver special agent in charge, in a statement.
The Rolling 60s Crips gang was founded in Los Angeles in the 1970s and has spread nationwide. Federal authorities have targeted the gang in a series of investigations that have netted convictions elsewhere on charges including gun-running and narcotics distribution in recent years.
The Colorado Springs investigation was a joint effort by the FBI, Colorado Springs police and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, the federal prosecutors said.
Wall was sentenced in court Jan. 29.