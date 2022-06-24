Mikaele Ju'Shawn Poloa, who had been on the run since allegedly attempting homicide in an apartment-noise dispute in April, has been arrested.
The Colorado Springs Police Department on Friday said Poloa, 21, who was wanted on arrest warrants for parole violation and attempted homicide, was seen on Wednesday walking in the area of 1800 Presidential Heights in the Broadmoor neighborhood by officers with the Colorado Department of Correction Fugitive Unit.
The CSPD's Tactical Enforcement Unit and K9 Unit assisted parole officers in the arrest of Poloa, who they advised was potentially armed and would resist arrest, police said. Law enforcement converged, and Poloa attempted to run but was apprehended.
Poloa had been erroneously freed from the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center after posting a $4,000 bond in April. Upon release, he was still facing felony charges of allegedly attempting to rape a woman at gunpoint, stealing a car, and committing a carjacking while armed with a handgun.
Poloa had previously been arrested on July 3, 2021, on the aforementioned charges and was incarcerated. Colorado Springs police also charged him in September of last year for a third criminal case regarding an alleged armed carjacking that had occurred before his incarceration.
Because of what officials say was a paperwork error, Poloa was eligible to bond out and renew his parole supervision.
A few weeks after his release from jail, police said, Poloa confronted a couple on April 18 in the Bonfoy Apartments, located in the 100 block of Bonfoy Avenue near Union and Palmer Park boulevards in Colorado Springs, after the couple tried to get Poloa and his friends to cut their loud noise in the adjoining apartment.
Poloa reportedly aimed and fired a sawed-off shotgun at them but missed.
A parole fugitive apprehension unit contacted Poloa's parole officer to alert him that Poloa was a suspect in the attempted murder and had fled parole supervision.
On his arrest on Wednesday, police said, Poloa was taken to the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center where he is being held without bond.