Independence Day celebrations are at the forefront of minds across the Pikes Peak Region and beyond with the Fourth of July rapidly approaching on the calendar.

Following adapted festivities in the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic, here’s what you need to know about celebrating July Fourth in Colorado Springs this year.

The classic pre-pandemic Colorado Springs celebration of Independence Day centered on performances by the Star Spangled Symphony and fireworks over Memorial Park.

According to Travis Stedman, a spokesperson for the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation, the pandemic served as a catalyst to reorganize the Fourth of July festival into the community-wide celebration seen today.

“In 2020, COVID-19 gathering restrictions served as a catalyst to develop the community-wide celebration format that we see in today’s Star-Spangled Symphony and Fourth of July Fireworks event,” Stedman said.

“This format allows for individuals across the community to view fireworks from their homes and is more efficient on city services like police, fire, and traffic engineering.”

This year, the community-wide celebration will include 10 fireworks shows across the city, a free-sweet treats event traveling through numerous neighborhoods across the city, and a free Colorado Springs Philharmonic concert at the Pikes Peak Community Center.

While the concert is free, Stedman recommends reserving a ticket ahead of time to ensure a seat. Doors will open at the Pikes Peak Center at 3 p.m., with the music starting at 4:30 p.m. The show, jam-packed with patriotic pride and anthems, is predicted to run 75 minutes.

Click or Tap Here to reserve a ticket for the Colorado Springs Philharmonic concert.

Rocky Mountain PBS will play the 2022 patriotic Philharmonic performance at 8:30 p.m. Multiple radio stations across the area, including Sunny 106.3 and 92.9 Peak FM, will also be playing the performance amidst the numerous scheduled fireworks presentations starting at 9 p.m.

Additionally, the Sports Corp. has teamed up with Kona Ice to surprise 10 neighborhoods across Colorado Springs with free snow cones throughout the day, courtesy of Xfinity.

“The names of the neighborhoods will not be released prior to the event, it’s going to be a true surprise for residents across the city,” Lauren DeMarco, a spokesperson for the Sports Corp., said.

Multiple fireworks displays are scheduled across the city starting at 9:15 p.m. on July Fourth at the following locations:

• Banning Lewis Ranch

• The Club at Flying Horse

• Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (ticketed event)

• The Country Club of Colorado at Cheyenne Mountain Resort

• Garden of the Gods Resort and Club

• Patty Jewett Golf Course

• Rocky Mountain Vibes (ticketed event)

• Valley Hi Gold Course

The Sports Corp. has created a map presenting optimal firework viewing locations, pictured below.

In addition to the array of day-of-4th of July Fireworks, Meridian Ranch will be offering a free display, open to the public on Saturday, July 1. Fort Carson’s annual fireworks show will be held on June 30.