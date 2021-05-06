The Colorado Springs and Fountain police departments will be on Accident Alert status from May 7-11, department officials said.
The status change comes as both departments begin an administrative transition to the state’s new crash reporting form, according to a Thursday news release. The new form, developed by the Colorado Department of Transportation, is now mandatory for all of the state’s law enforcement agencies, police said.
During the five-day period, the law enforcement agencies will make sure all previous crash report forms are merged into the new system.
To learn more about CSPD’s Accident Alert status, visit the department’s website. Information on filing an accident report while FPD is on Accident Alert Status, can be found on the Colorado State Patrol website: https://www.colorado.gov.pacific/csp/crash-information.