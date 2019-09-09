Kicking off a slightly cooler week than last, Monday's temperatures are expected to hang around the low 80s, the forecast from the National Weather Service in Pueblo shows.
Monday, winds are expected to head west at only 5 mph, then shift to a southeast breeze in the afternoon, the forecast shows. Winds should pick up slightly the next two days, getting up to 15 mph by Wednesday.
Tuesday and Wednesday will have temperature highs around 84 degrees. The weather service anticipates localized elevated fire weather concerns throughout Wednesday due to drier air.
Monday through Thursday are forecast to be sunny and mostly clear, with temperatures slightly dropping on Thursday to a high of 78. Thursday night, there's a 20% chance of showers before midnight, the forecast reads.
Friday is expected to stay near 78 degrees during the day, dropping to a low of 50 overnight. Temperatures should rise by Saturday back to a high of 85.
The lower temperatures are a warm welcome to the Colorado Springs area, after the city tied three daily temperature records last week. On Sept. 1, 95 degrees broke a record set in 1995. The next day, another 95 degree record broke a previously-held 1960 record.
The city broke the daily heat record on Thursday at 94 degrees, just barely breaking the 1995 record.
