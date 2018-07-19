Temperatures for the end of the work week and into the weekend in Colorado Springs will be hot, with the National Weather Service predicting a near-record high Thursday.
It's expected to reach 95 degrees in Colorado Springs, two degrees short of the record 97 degrees set in 2005, according to the weather service in Pueblo.
Friday’s high is predicted to hit 93 degrees, five degrees less than the 98-degree record also set in 2005.
Saturday and Sunday are expected to see highs of 90 degrees. Neither day will be close to breaking near-100-degree records set July 21, 1981, and July 22, 1963.
Temperatures will cool off again at the start of the work week, with Monday’s high forecast to be 80 degrees.
Chances for rain are not likely for the end of this week and into the weekend, but the likelihood of rain is expected to increase by Monday.