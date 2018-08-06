Afternoon showers and thunderstorms, some severe, are expected around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region Monday with monsoon moisture spreading over the state through the week, said the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
The weather service warns that the predicted rainfall, up to half an inch in Colorado Springs by Monday night, could cause flash floods in the region, especially across recent burn scars (Spring Creek and Waldo Canyon scars).
Tuesday and Wednesday could see more thunderstorms across much of southeast Colorado. Severe thunderstorms could develop both days with large hail and damaging winds the primary concerns, said meteorologists.
A high of 78 degrees is forecast for Colorado Springs Monday with highs remaining near 80 through the week.
East of Colorado Springs on the plains, wind gusts up to 60 mph and one-inch diameter hail are forecast.
Around Denver, severe thunderstorms with large hail and strong winds are possible Monday afternoon, according to the weather service.