Colorado Springs can expect cloudy and rainy conditions Wednesday with a 50 percent chance of rain that will last through the evening, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
The weather service also says flash flooding may be a risk if storms pass over burn scars in parts of Colorado.
A high temperature of 66 is forecast Wednesday in Colorado Springs.
The weather service forecasts a 40 percent chance of storms Thursday with a high near 71, and storms are expected to lift Friday with slightly warmer temperatures in the 70s.
A warmer weekend with sunny skies is expected. The forecast high Saturday is 79 and Sunday it's 81.