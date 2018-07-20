Cooling Off At The Pool
Area pools were teeming with swimmers as temperatures climbed into the mid-90s on Thursday afternoon. Andrew Silver splashes into the Monument Valley Pool after going down a slide. Temperatures are forecast in the 90s again for Friday, but there could be relief on the weekend in the form of possible thunderstorms.

 Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette
Hot temperatures will end the work week and carry on through the weekend in Colorado Springs, meteorologists say.

Friday’s temperature is just four degrees shy of the record-high of 98 degrees set in 2005, with a high expected to reach 94 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Showers are not likely Friday, but they are possible for the weekend and on Monday and Tuesday.

“For the weekend, spotty storm chances return with best chances west of I-25 and in the Pikes Peak region,” Gazette news partner KKTV reported. “Temps will still run hot, in the low to upper 90s.”

Forecasters predict Saturday and Sunday’s temperatures will reach 90 degrees and 88 degrees respectively. Rain is possible both evenings.

The hot temperatures will cool down Monday, with a high expected to reach 79 degrees with a 50 percent chance of rain. Rain chances continue into Tuesday which is expected to see a high of 84 degrees.

