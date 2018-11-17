Colorado Springs’ burgeoning food truck scene turned its attention to the city’s homeless Saturday, offering free meals at the Springs Rescue Mission to more than 500 people.
“Besides giving us a good meal, it makes us feel like part of the community,” said Herson Romero, who moved from New Mexico to Colorado Springs about two months ago. “These food trucks come out and serve us like they do with anyone else in town.”
Saturday’s event was the first of its kind in Colorado Springs and was conceived of by the co-owner of Ricky’s Island Café, Tamika Uter. Her new morning commute takes her by Dorchester Park, and she said she was struck by the number of people congregating on the grass and in the parking lot.
“I saw the number of carts and blankets, and it really tugged at my heart,” she said.
Her husband and the truck’s co-owner, Ricardo Reid, then reached out to his colleagues. Four other trucks — Roll Up, Kabob Kaboose, Little Pizza and Witty Pork — were happy to help.
With Saturday’s success, the organizers hope to do it again with more participating food trucks.
“I’d love to do this every week or every month,” said Springs Rescue Mission’s Chef Manuel Coss. “We’re providing safe food to people who really need it.”
Food sanitation has been an issue at Springs Rescue Mission in the past. Coss said last year many clients got sick from precooked Thanksgiving meals donated by local residents. As at restaurants, food served to those at Springs Rescue Mission must remain within a certain temperature range to be considered sanitary.
Especially for people with compromised immune systems, such as many who are served at Springs Rescue Mission, quality control is essential.
“If an event like this popped up at Dorchester Park, it wouldn’t be safe given the lack of controls and other activities that go on there,” Coss said. “Here we can orchestrate it safely.”
The event also allows for Springs Rescue Mission to direct those in need to other resources they offer — beds and addiction counseling, especially on a wintry day like Saturday.
Those resources have been crucial to Laura Smith’s recovery. She said Saturday’s free meal is another step in the right direction in her quest to lift herself out of homelessness.
“If I can come to a place and get one meal, I can extend my hand out to another person in return,” she said. “We’re one nation working together to lift each other up.”
