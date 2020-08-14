The districts represented by six Colorado Springs City Council members will shift this year to account for population growth in north and northeast portions of the city.
District 2, the northernmost district, and District 6, the northeast and eastern district, will each shrink and the other four will have to gain population to keep thesix districts balanced, City Clerk Sarah Johnson said.
Colorado Springs has nine city council members, six representing districts and three elected at-large.
"Everybody is going to have some minor changes to their district," she said.
The city's goal during redistricting is to keep neighborhoods with similar characteristics together so that they can be represented by the same council member who advocates for them, said Jacob Anderson, a spokesman for the city. The redistricting is happening ahead of a City Council election in April where six of the nine seats could be contested.
The City Clerk's Office has prepared four maps with draft changes to the districts for public review. The city may mix and match proposed changes from the four options in the final map that will be finished this fall.
Geographically one of the biggest changes could be splitting Banning Lewis Ranch between District 4 and District 6. Previously all of Banning Lewis Ranch was in District 6.
The large subdivision hasn't been built out and so it would affect relatively few people, but there are some residents in District 6 that live directly adjacent to District 4 and it may make sense to keep those neighbors together, Johnson said.
Districts are redrawn every four years to balance population and, as Banning Lewis Ranch grows, the map would be regularly adjusted, she said.
The changes also propose uniting and splitting some homeowners' associations and neighborhoods. For example, one map change would split up the Woodmen Heights and Dublin North neighborhood.
The city plans to present the proposed changes in a series of virtual town halls next week starting Tuesday. The same information will be presented in each meeting. The proposed map changes, a survey, meeting schedule and link to web streams can be found at coloradosprings.gov/redistricting.