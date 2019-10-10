Thursday’s storm in Colorado Springs was a shift worker — in by 9 a.m. and out by 5 p.m. — but its work caused chaos for some parts of Colorado.
In only a four-hour span, more than 90 car crashes were reported in Denver on Thursday morning. According to FlightAware, 829 flights at Denver International Airport were delayed and 120 flights were canceled by Thursday night. The city saw its largest October temperature drop on record, 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Farther south, Colorado Springs was no stranger to the frigid temperatures. The city went from a high of 80 degrees to a low of 19 in a 24-hour span — possibly breaking its own record for largest temperature drop, meteorologists at the weather service in Pueblo said. The Pikes Peak region also had its share of fender-benders, with a few dozen wrecks reported from Monument Hill on Interstate 25 to the icy suburban streets near Garden of the Gods.
Thursday night, temperatures were forecast to fall as low as 5 degrees, forecasters said. But the Arctic blast won’t last. Temperatures should continue to rise into the weekend, from the mid-40s on Friday to the high 60s Saturday and Sunday.
Wind speeds are expected to slow over the weekend into the 5 to 10 mph range, a much needed break from Wednesday night’s 50 mph wind storm.
Temperatures are expected to remain in the high 60s and low 70s for the start to the work week. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday are forecast to be sunny and mostly clear, according to the weather service.
Some had reason to celebrate the snow.
By late Thursday afternoon, the powder pile-up was 5 inches and counting near Arapahoe Basin’s Black Mountain Express, regularly North America’s first chairlift to turn. A-Basin had yet to make an announcement but “the next couple of days will be VERY, VERY, VERY good snowmaking weather,” CEO Alan Henceroth wrote on his blog Thursday.
By Thursday night, Black Forest had garnered about 2 inches of snow, while mountain towns like Breckenridge and Estes Park reported 9 inches. Woodland Park reported 3 inches and Pueblo, normally a garden spot, had about 4 inches.