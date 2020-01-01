It wasn't the New Year's Eve they had planned on.
Air Force Staff Sgt. Christian Goble thought he had to work. His wife, Elizabeth Goble, thought she'd relax at home, maybe stock up on her sleep in preparation for their first child's anticipated Jan. 11 due date.
But around 6 p.m. Tuesday they found themselves at Evans Army Community Hospital at Fort Carson in full-on labor. Samuel Robert Goble was born at 12:35 a.m. Wednesday with a head full of dark hair, which Elizabeth says caused her some serious heartburn throughout her pregnancy. Just like that, the tiny tyke, weighing in at seven pounds and nine ounces, and stretching 21 inches long, made a name for himself as the first baby of the year and new decade in Colorado Springs.
"He makes adorable cooing noises when he sleeps," said Elizabeth. "We're happy he's super healthy, and we couldn't be happier parents."
The couple met in 2013 when they were both stationed at Eielson Air Force Base near Fairbanks, Alaska. Christian, a scientific applications scientist, was from Springfield, Ill., and Elizabeth, who spent five years in the Air Force, was from Sacramento, Calif. He arrived in the Springs in 2014 and is stationed at Cheyenne Mountain, but she didn't make the move to join him until 2016. They married in 2015. Elizabeth is no longer in the Air Force. She most recently worked as a lifeguard at Fort Carson.
Gifts arrived for the couple to fete the arrival of their news-making baby. Acting Hospital Commander Lt. Col. Ryan Spillane and Command Sgt. Major Art Jason "AJ" Q Santos presented the Gobles with a special unit coin from the hospital. Sam's Club delivered a gift basket and the Army and Air Force Exchange Service will donate a gift at a later time.
Wearing almost matching black-framed eyeglasses, the two 28-year-olds sat on their hospital bed, taking turns holding and staring at their new family member.
"He definitely looks like his dad," said Elizabeth. "I think he has my chin."