A lot of people use drones for fun, but now some firefighters are using drones to save lives and keep firefighters safe.
"I’ll risk a drone obviously before I risk a life," said A/V Specialist Steve Schopper who runs the program through the Colorado Springs Fire Department.
11 News got an inside look as firefighters geared up for a training exercise at Garden of the Gods. The crew set up in a parking lot where they had a clear sight of the rescue. By FAA regulations, the pilot must always keep the drone in their line-of-sight.
Schopper says a birdseye view gives firefighters a different perspective, which can help them find victims faster.
“If we can give our rescue team our GPS coordinates right there, now they know exactly where they’re going, they have GPS, they’ll get to the scene much quicker. And if there’s a severe injury minutes and seconds mean a lot," he said.
Just recently, Colorado Springs Firefighters were at Garden of the Gods for a real rescue. Drone footage obtained by 11 News shows firefighters repelling down the rocks with the victims.