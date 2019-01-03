Despite vehement opposition from the mayor and some Colorado Springs City Council members, the local firefighters’ union has collected enough signatures to place a collective bargaining question on the city’s April ballot.
All that’s left is a vote next week from the council, a mere formality since the Professional Firefighters Association, IAFF Local 5, collected about 16,000 signatures that were validated late last month, City Clerk Sarah Johnson said.
Local President Dave Noblitt has said the Fire Department is overworked and understaffed and collective bargaining status would afford the union the chance to use nonbinding arbitration between the city and a neutral third party.
Even if voters approve the issue, firefighters can’t strike. State law prohibits public safety employees from doing so during labor disputes.
Mayor John Suthers has strongly opposed the issue and asked the council not to refer the question to the ballot. But that was before Local 5 began petitioning. Now that the union has collected enough signatures, the council is required to send the issue to voters, Johnson said.