Colorado Springs firefighters found a stolen Toyota Tacoma at the bottom of Quail Lake about 7 p.m. Monday during routine sonar and driving training.
Divers found the vehicle under 14 feet of water near the boat ramp after sonar detected the truck during basic training exercises, said Fire Capt. Brian Vaughan.
It was "a blind discovery while training," the Fire Department tweeted.
The truck was reported stolen to the Colorado Springs Police Department in 2013, but it's unknown when it was disposed of in the lake on the south side of the city.