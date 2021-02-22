Firefighters saved a person trapped in a vehicle after three cars collided at an intersection in eastern Colorado Springs Monday morning, law enforcement said.
Colorado Springs Fire Department firefighters tore the roof off a vehicle to free a trapped driver after responding to a crash around 10:15 a.m. at the intersection of Constitution Avenue and Tutt Boulevard, firefighters said.
Emergency crews managed to peel the roof off the vehicle after 20 minutes. The driver was in good condition and was transported to a local hospital. No one else was transported to the hospital, firefighters said.
Eastbound lanes are expected to be closed although firefighters were unsure how long the lanes would be closed.
