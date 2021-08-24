Firefighters put out a grass fire that erupted in Briargate Tuesday afternoon.
The Colorado Springs fire department tweeted at around 3:30 p.m. that they’d been able to effectively stop a grass fire on the side of a road they said was threatening an apartment complex.
It wasn’t clear from the fire department if anyone was injured in the fire, or what its cause was, but social media posts indicated a fire, near North Union Boulevard and East Woodmen Road, had been extinguished as of around 4:30 p.m.