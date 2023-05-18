The Colorado Springs Fire Department is scouring Monument Creek after someone reported that a person entered the water and was swept away.

CSFD spokesperson Ashley Franco said a caller around 2:20 p.m. saw a person standing on a creek bed in the area of 4000 Star View before entering the water.

Multiple crews are working on this incident in several areas around Monument Creek. Firefighters are looking for the person from land but will initiate a rescue if the person is found in the water, Franco said.

“Please keep yourselves and pets away from the creeks as water is rising and moving quickly,” CSFD wrote on Twitter.

Rain and possible thunderstorms are hitting the Colorado Springs area Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story, which may be updated as more information becomes available.