Five firefighters from Colorado Springs joined 40 other first responders from Colorado in deploying to Louisiana to aid search and rescue missions during Hurricane Ida, which made landfall mid-day Sunday.
The 45 Colorado firefighters from 14 different agencies around the state arrived in Alexandria, La., after driving all night Saturday, West Metro Fire Rescue tweeted.
The group is trained and ready to carry out "water and wide area search and rescue," the agency said.
Colorado Task Force 1 (CO-TF1) is on the road & headed to Alexandria, LA- where they will stage until #HurricaneIda makes landfall. There are 45 team members on this deployment, from 14 different Colorado fire agencies. They will drive all night to get to their destination. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/89vpaZeGnd— WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) August 28, 2021
The Colorado Task Force has responded to several disasters, including Hurricane Katrina in 2005, the Colorado floods in 2013 and Ground Zero after 9/11, the agency said.
Hurricane Ida, a Category 4 storm, hit the coast near Port Fourchon at 11:55 a.m. CST, carrying maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, the National Weather Service tweeted.