Colorado Springs firefighters responded to a fire in an apartment complex Monday after fire alarms sounded in the building, firefighters tweeted.

Firefighters arrived at 825 S. Union Blvd. around 10:10 a.m. and reported seeing smoke billowing off the building, the department's tweets said.

Firefighters rescued two residents from the building's third floor using a ladder and evaluated multiple people sufferings from smoke inhalation. Emergency responders did not transport anyone to the hospital as of 10:50 a.m., the agency tweeted.

Officials investigated the cause of the fire, which is unknown as of 10:50 a.m. Monday.

