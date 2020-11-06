Colorado Springs firefighters rescued a dog in an apartment complex fire near Garden of the Gods Road west of Interstate 25 Thursday night, firefighters said.
A blaze broke out around 7:30 p.m. at 3965 Centennial Blvd., Fire Capt. Mike Smaldino said. Firefighters rushed to the scene and extinguished the smoke and flames by 7:45 p.m.
All residents were able to escape but one dog was trapped inside, Smaldino said. Firefighters rescued the dog and got it to safety.
The fire's caused was determined to be an accidental electrical incident, after a computer battery malfunctioned.
Firefighter were able to extinguish the fire with only some smoke damage to the building, Smaldino said. He noted that the apartment's smoke alarm was not working but a neighbor smelled the smoke and called 911.
"It's a good reminder that you need to check your smoke alarms, not only to make sure they are working with new batteries, but also that they are newer than 10 years old," Smaldino said.