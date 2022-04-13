Firefighters on Wednesday morning quickly put out a fire near a Colorado Springs mobile home park.
The city's Fire Department said in a tweet just after 10 a.m. that the fire broke out in the 3600 block of El Morro Road. Firefighters found a fence and a tree on fire near El Morro Mobile Estates.
CSFD warned that "even though it's not a warm day, higher winds are expected and fire can spread quickly."
Wednesday's forecast in Colorado Springs calls for high temps in the 40s with wind gusting up to 35 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.