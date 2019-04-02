Colorado Springs firefighters won't get collective bargaining privileges because voters overwhelmingly shot down Issue 1 in the Tuesday election, maintaining the city's long-standing anti-union sentiment, preliminary results show.
The ballot's single question lost by 15,431 to 35,438 votes, City Clerk Sarah Johnson said. The Professional Firefighters Association, IAFF Local 5, petitioned the question onto the ballot late last year after collecting nearly 30,000 signatures.
The move was prompted by the Fire Department's overworked and understaffed crews, Local 5 President Dave Noblitt has said.
Use of nonbinding arbitration, allowed by Issue 1, would have allowed the union to negotiate for higher pay and lower mandatory overtime, among other things.
The question split city officials. Some council members, including former firefighter Bill Murray and council President Richard Skorman, supported Issue 1, while Mayor John Suthers vehemently opposed it.
Suthers said collective bargaining would slow salary negotiations and could shrivel funding for other city departments. Plus, he has said, other employee groups surely would seek similar privileges.
But when asked by Murray at a council meeting, Suthers acknowledged that he never has negotiated with unions.
The mayor has delivered on a promise to hire more firefighters, though. After voters approved a set of stormwater fees in November, freeing general fund money, the city hired eight firefighters and two fire staff members.
More time is needed before that money can be used to give firefighters raises, several on the council have said.
The average firefighter salary in Colorado Springs is lower than Denver's . But the mayor has noted that the cost of living in Colorado Springs is much lower too.
Local 5 officials had asked the council to refer Issue 1 to the ballot, which would have saved the union time and money spent gathering signatures. The council postponed its decision, so the union got the issue on the ballot itself.
Tuesday evening’s vote counts are unofficial, but the results are unlikely to change given the margins. Johnson said the results won’t be certified until mid-April.