Colorado Springs firefighters extinguished a fire at the Satellite Hotel on the southeastern side of the city early Tuesday afternoon, the Fire Department tweeted.
Firefighters responded to the fire around noon on the third floor of the hotel, 411 Lakewood Circle. Firefighters contained the flames to one apartment and worked to get smoke out of the building, the agency tweeted.
Update- Fire is out. Fire was contained to one apartment on the 3rd floor. FF’s are working on removing smoke from the building now. Evacuations are still in place but no injuries are reported at this time pic.twitter.com/IYS8g3MUbo— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) October 5, 2021
No injuries were reported, firefighters said, but evacuations were still in place as of 12:30 p.m., the agency tweeted.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Mike Smaldino, the department's spokesman, said.