FA9GldzUcAcaUNw.jpg

Firefighters extinguished a fire on the third floor of the Satellite Hotel.

 Courtesy of the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Colorado Springs firefighters extinguished a fire at the Satellite Hotel on the southeastern side of the city early Tuesday afternoon, the Fire Department tweeted.

Firefighters responded to the fire around noon on the third floor of the hotel, 411 Lakewood Circle. Firefighters contained the flames to one apartment and worked to get smoke out of the building, the agency tweeted.

No injuries were reported, firefighters said, but evacuations were still in place as of 12:30 p.m., the agency tweeted.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Mike Smaldino, the department's spokesman, said.

