Five firefighters from Colorado Springs joined 40 other first responders from Colorado in a deployment to Louisiana to aid search and rescue missions during Hurricane Ida, which made landfall midday Sunday.
Forty-five Colorado firefighters from 14 agencies around the state make up Colorado Task Force 1, one of the 12 Federal Emergency Management Agency's urban search and rescue teams responding to the hurricane.
The team arrived in Lafayette, La., after driving 26 hours Saturday and set up at a community recreation center, Lt. Aaron McConnellogue, a firefighter from the Colorado Springs Fire Department and rescue team manager for the task force, said.
"It’s quite a process getting down here with all the semis and trucks and trailers and boats," McConnellogue said.
The group is trained and ready to carry out "water and wide-area search and rescue," the West Metro Fire Rescue tweeted.
Twelve volunteers from the American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming also left for the Gulf Coast to provide emotional support, health resources and recovery service to those affected by Hurricane Ida, a news release from the Red Cross announced Sunday.
McConnellogue's team and other FEMA task forces are strategically located to proactively assist local agencies.
"We know it's going to be a tough one for sure," McConnellogue said. "But we're just getting ready for whatever they throw at us."
The Colorado Task Force responded to several disasters, including Hurricane Katrina in 2005, the Colorado floods in 2013 and Ground Zero after 9/11, the agency said.
During the team's deployment to Hurricane Harvey, they spent 21 days away from home. But most missions last an average of two weeks, McConnellogue said.
Hurricane Ida, a Category 4 storm, hit the coast near Port Fourchon at 11:55 a.m. CST, carrying maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, the National Weather Service tweeted.
"They're not great conditions to come and work," McConnellogue said. "But we wouldn’t do it if it wasn’t very rewarding and gratifying to make an impact on these communities."