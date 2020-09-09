Firefighters are battling a house fire in west Colorado Springs.
Working structure fire at 1312 Hamstead Ct. CSFD working scene. All residents out safely. pic.twitter.com/wNw4z8v6ix— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) September 9, 2020
The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a blaze in a multistory home at 1312 Hamstead Court, near the Kissing Camels Golf Course and Garden of the Gods.
All residents were safe, the department said in a tweet just before 2 p.m.
This is a developing story. More details to come as they are known.