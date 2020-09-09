House fire at 1312 Hamstead Court

Firefighters respond Wednesday afternoon to a house fire at 1312 Hamstead Court on Colorado Springs' west side. (Courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department/Twitter)

Firefighters are battling a house fire in west Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a blaze in a multistory home at 1312 Hamstead Court, near the Kissing Camels Golf Course and Garden of the Gods.

All residents were safe, the department said in a tweet just before 2 p.m.

This is a developing story. More details to come as they are known.

