A fire broke out Wednesday afternoon at a Colorado Springs apartment, displacing two people and several pets, fire officials said.
Colorado Springs firefighters battled a second-floor blaze at Stratus Apartments, located at 476 S. Murray Blvd., about 5:30 p.m., the fire department tweeted. A video shared by the department showed smoke rising from the building as firefighters stood on a balcony.
The flames were under control about an hour later, fire officials said. Two people, a dog and cat were safely evacuated from the unit, the tweet said. The department did not provide an estimate.
