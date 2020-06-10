Capture.PNG

A blaze broke out at Stratus Apartments Wednesday afternoon. Photo courtesy of the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

A fire broke out Wednesday afternoon at a Colorado Springs apartment, displacing two people and several pets, fire officials said.

Colorado Springs firefighters battled a second-floor blaze at Stratus Apartments, located at 476 S. Murray Blvd., about 5:30 p.m., the fire department tweeted. A video shared by the department showed smoke rising from the building as firefighters stood on a balcony. 

The flames were under control about an hour later, fire officials said. Two people, a dog and cat were safely evacuated from the unit, the tweet said. The department did not provide an estimate.  

