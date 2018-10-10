A longtime Colorado Springs firefighter and former chief of the Security Fire Department was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a child, a felony, police said.
Robert “Ski” Patrick Stambaugh, 59, works as a firefighter/paramedic and has been with the Fire Department since 1986. He was arrested amid an investigation by the Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.
Fire Department spokeswoman Capt. Brian Vaughan declined to comment, referring questions to the Police Department.
Stambaugh was born and raised in the Security-Widefield area and began his firefighting career at age 20, according to a Gazette article written about him in 2009. He graduated from Widefield High School.
Stambaugh was booked into El Paso County jail without bond, police said.