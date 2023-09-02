The Colorado Springs Fire Department is using overtime to meet minimum staffing requirements because of vacancies in sworn firefighter positions and inadequate numbers of personnel in certain specialized roles, a city auditor's report found.

The July report analyzed Fire Department staffing and overtime data from 2012 to 2022 and focused on sworn positions, or trained and certified firefighters of all ranks who respond to emergencies. It found "staffing headcounts were consistently less than the approved budgeted positions" and "required specialized positions were significantly understaffed."

As of last year, Colorado Springs Fire Department operated 23 fire stations with 23 engine companies, six truck companies, one heavy rescue unit and one hazardous materials team.

Minimum staffing requirements call for one officer, one driver engineer, one paramedic and one firefighter to staff each engine company. When scheduled personnel aren't available to meet a shift's minimum staffing, "qualified staff were required to work overtime," the audit states.

When considering staff absences by rank due to vacation, sick time, workers' compensation or jury duty, for example, the audit found there weren't enough officers, driver engineers or paramedics to meet minimum staffing, "and therefore incurred overtime to boost those ranks to needed staffing requirements."

Specialized positions such as those "could be filled by non-promoted personnel certified to 'act' in these positions," according to the report.

In those cases, Colorado Springs Fire Chief Randy Royal said by email last week, the department doesn't need to ask a specialized employee who is off duty that day to fill the rank. That reduces the number of "overtime hires," the audit said.

Using overtime to meet minimum staffing requirements is a common practice among fire departments nationwide because of the nature of those requirements, said Royal and David Foster, president of the Colorado Professional Firefighters.

"Localities have needs they set," Foster said. Once a fire department has determined the number of personnel needed to adequately operate, "then their responsibility is to have the staff in place."

Royal said Colorado Springs Fire Department is required to have 128 firefighters on duty every day, allowing them to operate its engines and ladder trucks with four firefighters each — a company officer, a driver engineer, a paramedic and a firefighter.

"We try to ensure a balance, to where we are not 'overstaffed' and thus have extra people working every single day, because that is not efficient nor the best use of taxpayer dollars," Royal said.

Rather, the department's staffing model allows certified personnel to act in specialized positions or it can "hire back" some specialized employees, who would otherwise be off work, each day if needed.

The practice "keeps the seats filled … without having to force individuals to work extra," he said.

After the Great Recession that began in 2008 the Colorado Springs Fire Department did not hire new firefighters for more than four years, which Royal attributes to the lower-than-needed staffing numbers.

The department also added new fire stations across the city in the years following, further "thinning" the department's sworn staffing ranks, he said.

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020-2022 compounded the situation. Out of necessity the department required firefighters work overtime to maintain minimum staffing levels — "not the situation that we wanted to be in nor want to be in again in the future," Royal said.

While overtime for sworn positions "consistently exceeded budgeted overtime," the audit notes increased overtime costs 2012-2022 "were somewhat offset" by salary savings from open sworn positions, salary savings from civilian staff and underspending in other categories.

Generally, the Fire Department was within its total approved budget, the report states.

Data provided in the audit show in 2022 CSFD was under budget for salaries for sworn staff by about $1.98 million and over budget for overtime by around $2.7 million, a $679,000 net variance over budget.

In 2021, it was under budget for regular salaries by about $1.5 million and over budget for overtime by around $3 million, an approximately $1.5 million net variance over budget.

In 2020 salaries for sworn staff were under budget by $583,000 and overtime was under budget by $507,000, a net variance of about $1 million under budget.

The audit found in 2012, 2014 and 2015 Colorado Springs Fire Department had net variances for salaries and overtime under budget by $329,000, $403,000 and $425,000, respectively.

In 2013 and the years 2016-2019, the department was over budget by an average of $793,800 a year.

Royal said this week CSFD has "right-sized" itself and holds two recruit academies a year to fill vacancies.

"We currently are in the best position that we've been in for several years, relative to staffing and overtime usage. Our staffing numbers are at desired levels and we have new measures in place that help us adjust to needs in skilled positions in a more effective manner," he said.

The department tracks known retirements and anticipated losses among staff, which Royal said isn't a large number each year. Officials calculate those figures with the number of recruits in the academy so they can maintain "constant" and "acceptable" staffing, he said.

The audit found the department implemented changes last year that should increase the number of available driver engineers, paramedics and officers in time.

For instance, city fire officials now require firefighters to select a track to advance to driver engineer or paramedic positions; its staffing model permits certified firefighters to "act" in certain specialized positions when needed, reducing overtime hires; and sworn personnel can volunteer for overtime shifts on specific days, giving them more control over when they work extra hours.

Colorado Springs Fire Department management has indicated its use of overtime has declined this year, the audit said.