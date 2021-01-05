The Colorado Springs Fire Department has received a $30,000 grant from the Allstate Foundation to help with the department’s wildfire mitigation efforts, officials announced Tuesday.
The grant comes after an unprecedented fire season in 2020 that included the three largest blazes in the history of the state: the Cameron Peak, East Troublesome, and Pine Gulch fires, which scorched more than half a million acres of forested land and destroyed or damaged hundreds of homes.
Citing the fire department’s commitment to “building safer neighborhoods and stronger communities,” the foundation funded the grant to help fire crews and residents reduce wildfire risk by removing fuels within 30 feet of homes, including dead, dried-out vegetation and other flammable materials that help fires spread faster, according to a news release.
Colorado Springs fire officials said mitigation efforts helped save lives and homes in November when the Bear Creek fire sparked in the city’s western foothills. Fire crews quickly knocked down the 26-acre fire without any injuries or serious property damage, and residents cited years of brush clearing and fuel removal as a reason the damage wasn’t worse.
The foundation’s grant will provide residential cost shares for mitigation work around 60 homes in the Friendship/Crescent, Kissing Camels, La Posada, Mesa and Panorama neighborhoods on the city's west side, according to the release.
Homeowners in these neighborhoods who are interested in having work done around their properties can call the fire department’s Wildfire Mitigation Section at (719) 385-7368 or (719) 385-7342.