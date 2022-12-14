As extra candles, decorative lights and heating devices are broken out for the holiday season and as temperatures drop, families and homes are all the more at risk of fire danger.

Capt. Michael Smaldino of the Colorado Springs Fire Department said home fires are common year-round, but firefighters this time of year see noticeable increases in home fires due to specific holiday-related activities.

"We can say that we see an increase (in fires) because of cooking or overloaded electrical cords," he said. "We look at trends. History is a good predictor for us."

For those who have yet to string up lights, the Fire Department recommends checking strands and bulbs for broken sockets, frayed or bare wires and loose connections before hanging them up. Lights with damage or other abnormalities should be returned or thrown away.

Smaldino said that with all the decorations, regular appliances, electronics and space heaters that need plugging in, "overloading the capacity of that surge protector" is a significant cause of fire.

Space heaters and other alternative heating sources should be kept at least three feet away from "anything that can burn" and should always be plugged directly into the wall instead of into an extension cord.

"Make sure you're not sleeping with them on or leaving them unattended, ever," Fire Department officials said.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, home fires caused by candles peak in December and January, with Christmas being the leading day for candle fires.

Candle safety and other fire danger tips can be found on the association's website.

Another often-overlooked fire risk is putting Christmas trees in front of heater vents in the wall, Smaldino said. "One of the biggest (risks) right now is live Christmas trees, if you're not keeping them watered and alive."

All dried or neglected trees can pose a risk, but the heater vents can speed up the drying process, he said.

Smaldino also brought attention to a more recent trend in home fires caused by electrically chargeable devices, like small appliances going up to larger "garage items" like electric bicycles.

After an e-bike charging overnight sparked a blaze in a Colorado Springs apartment in July, the Fire Department warned against leaving certain batteries plugged in after they have reached full charge.

"We've noticed a huge increase in lithium battery fires," he said. "That's a new trend we've seen a lot more of. We're hoping to get better statistics in the (new year)."