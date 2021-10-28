The Colorado Springs Fire Department knocked down a fire in southeast Colorado Springs late Thursday night, officials posted on Twitter.
Firefighters were battling what was originally estimated to be a 1-acre fire in the area of the 4200 block of Marlow Circle, officials posted on Twitter around 10 p.m. Engine 11 is responded. The fire was just behind some homes in the area, officials said.
The fire was knocked down around 10:30 p.m. and was about a quarter acre, officials said. The fire was contained to a homeless camp. Firefighters are in the area working on hotspots.