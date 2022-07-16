Firefighters with the Colorado Springs Fire Department knocked down an attic fire that was possibly started by a lightning strike Saturday night, officials with the department announced in a tweet.
At 7:40 p.m., officials said that a home at 80 Briarcrest Place had a fire in the attic space. At 7:51 p.m., fire officials said they had found additional areas of fire. The fire has been knocked down, officials said.
In another update sent at 8:20 p.m., fire officials said residents were home at the time of the fire and evacuated with their two dogs. No injuries have been reported, officials said.
#coloradospringsfire #workingfire 80 BRIARCREST PL Companies have a small fire that is extinguished in the attic space. Possibly from a lightning strike.— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 17, 2022
Crews on scene of a small attic fire possibly caused by a lightening strike. Residents were home at the time and evacuated with their 2 dogs without injuries. #ColoradoSpringsFire #WorkingFire pic.twitter.com/vC4OaFOpbA— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 17, 2022