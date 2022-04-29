UPDATE: According to a tweet sent from fire officials at 10:24 p.m. Friday, the fire on Broadway Street is under control. No injuries have been reported.
Fire crews are responding to a blaze at home near U.S. 24 Friday night, officials with the Colorado Springs Fire Department announced via Twitter.
The fire is in the 2500 block of Broadway Street just south of U.S. 24 and north of Lower Gold Camp Road. In a tweet sent just before 10 p.m. officials said firefighters are dealing with a fully involved fire in that area.