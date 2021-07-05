The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a high-angle rescue in Cheyenne Cañon on the city's southwest side, responding to an injured climber, the department tweeted about 10:55 a.m. Monday.
The climber is stranded about 200 feet up and rescue crews are approaching from a position 100 feet above the climber, the Fire Department said.
Reports on police scanners said the climber had suffered an ankle injury and was requesting water.
No additional details were immediately available.
