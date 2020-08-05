Two assistance programs spearheaded by the Colorado Springs Fire Department are expanding.
The Community Response Team, which responds to 911 calls that involve suicide threats or mental health concerns that require specialized care, is working on adding another unit in October, said Lt. Andrew Cooper of the Fire Department’s Community and Public Health Division.
“We’re seeing a need,” he said.
And an experimental Homeless Outreach Program is transitioning to a full-fledged operation with training underway, said Aja King, a licensed professional counselor with the Fire Department who oversees the program.
“Recognizing our mental health matters as much as our physical health is really important and something the community has been working on for the last couple of years,” Cooper said.
The Community Response Team formed in December 2014 because the city’s 911 service was getting jammed with repeat calls. In one year, the emergency line fielded 325 calls about one woman -- mostly from neighbors and passersby who were concerned about her erratic and mentally unstable behavior.
The program has grown from one team to three, and now a fourth is being formed.
Teams are comprised of a Fire Department paramedic, a Colorado Springs police officer and a clinician from AspenPointe, which provides mental and behavioral health services in El Paso, Park and Teller counties.
Team members answer mental and behavioral health-related 911 emergency calls to provide immediate help and refer people to community resources.
The goal, Cooper said, is to keep people who don’t need to go to an emergency room from doing so, and if needed, receive alternate care. That also frees up Colorado Springs police to handle other pressing calls, he said.
“We recognize there are so many calls to 911 and are looking at can we add another vehicle.”
Of the city’s 400 911 calls for service per month related to a suicide attempt or threat, the teams can handle 100, Cooper said. Adding another team would increase the amount, he said.
“We may get four to six suicide calls per hour, but we only have one vehicle,” he said.
The three existing teams responded to 190 calls in June, which resulted in 65% of individuals being treated on site. Fifteen percent were transported to a traditional hospital to be stabilized, Cooper said, and 12% were admitted to a behavioral health hospital such as Cedar Springs or Peak View, or taken to AspenPointe’s walk-in clinic.
The coronavirus pandemic has decreased the volume of calls for the Community Response Team by more than 100 in June over a year ago, Cooper said.
However, the urgency of the calls has increased, he said.
“The calls are more severe,” Cooper said. “There’s a lot more anxiety and trepidation about the future, resulting in more suicidal ideation.”
Team members evaluate whether people are a danger to themselves or others, and, if so, they can be placed on a 72-hour hold at a facility for additional care beyond what is provided on the spot.
They also respond to 911 calls requesting welfare checks on relatives, neighbors or friends.
“Anything from I haven’t seen this person in days to there’s a naked person screaming in the street to a domestic violence call with a behavioral health component,” Cooper said.
Colorado Springs police and fire departments have received approval for an additional team, and AspenPointe is working on hiring another clinician, Cooper said.
Teams work 10 hours a day, seven days a week. A fourth unit would allow the program to add another weekend shift, he said.
The three agencies involved share the program costs, with each paying for their own employees. Grants also have helped defray expenses.
The Fire Department also in the past few weeks has launched a new Homeless Outreach Program, which differs from the Police Department’s Homeless Outreach Team in that enforcement of laws is not the focus, Cooper said.
Instead, a Fire Department clinician pairs up with a paramedic to walk the streets and camps along the corridor that stretches from the Marian House Soup Kitchen south to the Springs Rescue Mission campus.
They try to help figure out the underlying reasons the people they encounter are homeless and help orchestrate change in their lives, Cooper said. They also discuss community resources and options.
The program completed a six-month pilot period and now has moved into a permanent status.
“We’re really excited about the idea that people are having more conversations around mental health access in our community,” Cooper said.