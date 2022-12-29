Colorado Springs fire crews quickly doused a fire at a mobile home Thursday afternoon, but officials said one person died as a result of the blaze.

“This fire tragically resulted in a civilian fatality,” read a tweet from the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Just before 1 p.m., crews were alerted to a structure fire at the Canterbury Mobile Home Park, 5034 Derby Drive, west of the Colorado Springs Airport, officials said. Firefighters had the flames under control soon after they arrived and the fire was out by 1:25 p.m., according to the department.

Crews removed a victim from the home and immediately began administering aid, but that person was pronounced dead, Fire Department spokesman Mike Smaldino said.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause and origin of the fire as Colorado Springs police investigate the death, officials said.