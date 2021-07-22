The Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College today named Pirronne Yousefzadeh as the next producing artistic director of the Fine Arts Center Theatre Company, effective Dec. 1.
Yousefzadeh will lead both the strategic and artistic direction of the company, as well as its community and campus projects, said FAC Executive Director Idris Goodwin.
“Pirronne is one of the most exciting theatre professionals working today," Goodwin said. "A born leader, she brings significant experience as a director, producer, educator, champion of new and canonical work, and advocate for theatre professionals of all walks. I can't think of anyone better suited."
Most recently, Yousefzadeh worked as associate artistic director and director of engagement at Geva Theatre Center in Rochester, N.Y. There, she was a key collaborator in season planning and artistic programming while also directing theatrical productions and creating ancillary programming centered on community engagement.
“With the visionary leadership of Idris Goodwin and the energy and passion of a dynamic and committed staff, this position is a dream come true for me," Yousefzadeh said. "I am excited to steward the theatre company during the 2021-22 season and build programming that includes both reimagined classics and new work by some of the boldest and most innovative artists in our field today."
Yousefzadeh replaces Scott RC Levy, who helped guide the FAC theatre company to the top ranks of Colorado’s live theater companies over the past decade. Earlier this year, Levy was named to the newly created position of deputy director for the Green Box Arts Project, a nonprofit arts council in Green Mountain Falls northwest of Colorado Springs.
Yousefzadeh received her master’s degree in directing from Columbia University, where she was a Shubert Presidential Fellow and Matthews Fellowship recipient. As a professional stage director, Yousefzadeh has helmed projects at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., Actors Theatre of Louisville (Ky.), Oregon Shakespeare Festival and other regional theaters across the country. Her teaching experience includes working with the theatre departments at the University of Rochester, New York University, University of Texas at Austin, Fordham University and Rutgers University.
"Through our programming and transformative community engagement efforts, the Fine Arts Center will be a nexus for civic discourse, a beacon of hope, and a national model for equity, inclusion, and justice in the arts,” Pirronne said.
The Fine Arts Center is a multi-disciplinary arts organization featuring an accredited museum, performing arts and a community art school through an alliance with Colorado College.