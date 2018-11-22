The police officers who were called to a traffic crash in a Colorado Springs neighborhood on Thursday got an unexpected treat: a Thanksgiving meal.
A family saw the officers investigating the crash about noon near Milton Drive and Shelley Avenue and decided to bring them food, including turkey and ham, said police Lt. John Koch.
"It's really touching to have them come up and do something like that for us that's spontaneous," Koch said. "It's very appreciated to know that we're in their thoughts as our officers are out on the streets today."
Information about the crash wasn't immediately available.
Police officers, like other first responders and emergency workers, "know that part of our job serving the public is to be out here on holidays and on weekends and during birthday events and family stuff," Koch said. "That's something that we all accept when we do this job, but part of the reason that it's so important to us is because we are serving a cause greater than us — the people in this community and this city.
"To have some people see us and stop and feed us a Thanksgiving meal is really touching, and it just is one example of thousands of the support that we get from people throughout Colorado Springs all the time."