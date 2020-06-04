Declaring the city and nation need to pray together for racial healing, Colorado Springs area faith leaders will hold a community prayer walk at 10 a.m. Saturday at Acacia Park downtown.
“We will be asking God to heal the divisions of our city, state and country and give us wisdom on a way forward regarding racial issues,” said the Rev. Kelly M. Williams, pastor of Vanguard Church, which has three locations: Briargate, Central and Palmer Lake.
Violence and unrest has spread across the nation after last week's death of George Floyd in Minneapolis while in police custody.
“Jesus came and broke down the dividing wall of racism,” Williams said. “We lock arms, we add a name and face to the issue at hand and through relationship we add love and respect to the difficult issues of our day.”
In addition to racial healing, participants will offer prayers for Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, the Colorado Springs Police Department and the black and African American communities, organizers said.
“This is a chance to show solidarity,” Williams said. “We are expecting God to do great and powerful things through this time of prayer together.”
Also on Saturday, Life Network,which operates Colorado Springs Pregnancy Center and Family Thrift Store, will host its annual Walk for Life in Colorado Springs.
But instead of a large group event, thousands of people are expected to walk in their neighborhoods to show that they value life and the lives of everyone. Walkers can register at https://www.walkforlife.com. A virtual event will be livestreamed on the website at 10 a.m. Saturday. Funds raised will support various services, such as pregnancy testing, parenting classes, emergency baby supplies, teen suicide prevention and other programs.