The City of Colorado Springs extended its free public parking for a few more weeks, city officials said in a news release Monday.

The enforcement of paid parking in the city, which includes Old Colorado City, will continue to be suspended until at least May 25, officials said. By offering free parking, the city hopes to encourage more residents to pick up food from downtown restaurants. The offer initially was to expire Monday.

The city is also extending the availability of designated parking for curbside services from local restaurants and businesses. Drivers must stay inside their cars when parked at these spaces, which are marked with orange signs.