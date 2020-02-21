Colorado Springs has extended the time vehicles can remain in metered spaces downtown and in Old Colorado City to up to four hours after 6 p.m..

The longer time replaces the one- and two-hour limits on some meters between 6 and 10 p.m., the city said. There is no charge for overnight parking until 7 a.m. on Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday.

“Our intent was always to offer the ability for longer stays to accommodate those who wish to enjoy dinner or other evening entertainment downtown," Scott Lee, director of the city's Parking Enterprise, said in a news release. "This is the solution we are able to implement until new meters with better and more flexible technology are installed."

On Jan. 1, the city extended meter hours from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and raised the cost by 25 cents an hour. The city said the change was needed to increase turnover in spots close to shops and restaurants and raise additional revenue for maintenance and replacing old meters.

However, the Colorado Springs Philharmonic, which performs at the Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts, 190 S. Cascade Ave., and other businesses complained that one- and two-hour meters weren't long enough to attend shows, movies and finish leisurely dinners.

