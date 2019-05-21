snow 052119 (copy)
The Pikes Peak region experienced a late May snowfall that began Monday night and continued into Tuesday morning, leaving most of the area covered in several inches of snow. 

Some areas in northern El Paso County saw up to 19.5 inches of snow by 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Here are the latest snow totals from the National Weather Service:

Colorado Springs - 4.8 to 12.5 inches

Black Forest - 20 inches

Air Force Academy - 5 to 18 inches

Peyton- 18 inches

Peterson Air Force Base - 5.5 inches

Manitou Springs 4.4 inches

Woodland Park - 6 inches

Palmer Lake - 11 inches

Falcon - 8 inches

Schriever Air Force Base - 5.3 inches

