The Pikes Peak region experienced a late May snowfall that began Monday night and continued into Tuesday morning, leaving most of the area covered in several inches of snow.
Some areas in northern El Paso County saw up to 19.5 inches of snow by 7 a.m. on Tuesday.
Here are the latest snow totals from the National Weather Service:
Colorado Springs - 4.8 to 12.5 inches
Black Forest - 20 inches
Air Force Academy - 5 to 18 inches
Peyton- 18 inches
Peterson Air Force Base - 5.5 inches
Manitou Springs 4.4 inches
Woodland Park - 6 inches
Palmer Lake - 11 inches
Falcon - 8 inches
Schriever Air Force Base - 5.3 inches