Colorado Springs woke to gray skies Sunday, the breeze slowly but surely hinting at the storm to come.
A winter weather advisory for El Paso County is slated for 1 p.m. through 9 a.m. Monday. Over that time the National Weather Service expects 3 to 6 inches of snow to blanket the county, with higher amounts possible in western portions.
The Colorado Springs Airport early Sunday was reporting light precipitation to the south and southwest, the streets in Pueblo starting to get covered. Fort Carson was seeing some snowflakes, as was the Air Force Academy up north.
While the pileup continued in Colorado’s high country over the weekend, Front Range city dwellers were still on watch for the wintry system, which is now expected to linger over the Pikes Peak region.
“A few days ago, it looked like it was gonna rip through with the speed we thought,” meteorologist Makoto Moore said from the Weather Service’s Pueblo station. “That would’ve meant it would've come a bit earlier, but you wouldn’t have as much snow. Now it’s starting to slow down a bit, but that also increases potential snow amounts.”
Moore predicted snowfall to start light Sunday afternoon, with wet roads becoming slick after sundown. Conditions could be “dicey” for the morning commute, he warned.
Dry, cold weather is expected to return by mid-morning Monday and last through much of the week.