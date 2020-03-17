Sick individuals who think they might have coronavirus, but whose symptoms aren't severe, can forgo testing and self-isolate, an epidemiologist with the El Paso County health department said Tuesday.

"So long as symptoms are mild, it's perfectly appropriate to take care of themselves at home," said Kimberly Pattison, an epidemiologist and community disease program manager for El Paso County Public Health.

Those who think they might have the virus but have mild symptoms should stay isolated and limit contact with others, even household members, for 10 days, Pattison said. Additionally, when the person's fever ends, they must remain in isolation for 72 hours after that.

Those who have more severe symptoms, who are older, and/or who have other health conditions should still contact their health care provider if they suspect the virus, health officials say. Those who are more severely sick should make that contact before visiting the office so a plan can be devised to minimize contact with others. Those who experience worsening symptoms and/or shortness of breath should "absolutely" contact their health providers, Pattison said.

Doctors can still choose to test for the virus. But "testing isn't going to necessarily change what the recommendations will be in terms of how symptoms and illness are treated," she said. "So we don't necessarily recommend it."

Testing should be prioritized for severe cases and those who are in contact with an older/less healthy population, such as those who work in nursing homes and assisted living facilities, Pattison added.

While epidemiologists covet data, "for taking care of our community, it's not necessary," she said, adding that if more testing supplies become available, it might again become encouraged.

Pattison urged those in self-isolation to have items such as groceries and prescriptions delivered whenever possible.

And realize that even if people do see a health care provider for a potential case of coronavirus, they likely won't be tested at the doctor's office, she said.

"Most primary care providers can't collect" samples, she said, adding that, if a doctor wanted testing for a patient, he or she would likely leave with an order and need to visit a testing site such as UCHealth's drive-up site near Memorial Park.

The Colorado Springs testing site on Monday saw 216 people, UCHealth spokeswoman Cary Vogrin said. Tuesday, the number decreased to 181.

