Colorado Springs Fire Department crews were working on Wednesday to rescue an individual who apparently fell into a 12-foot trench, according to a tweet from the department.

After assessing the scene at 5206 Kissing Camels Dr. and shoring up the trench to ensure safe entry, crews were able to enter the crevasse and begin treating the patient, who was injured but stable, officials said.

Residents and motorists are advised to continue avoiding the area as “multiple fire apparatus” are at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.