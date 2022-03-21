Though he was born without legs, Trevon Jenifer was treated like almost everyone else in his family.
"But when you're out in the community, you're viewed kind of differently," he said.
In other words, Jenifer knew early on that things weren't going to be handed to him. So, he kept working and working — especially when it came to sports. Eventually, he became a third-time Paralympic medalist in wheelchair basketball.
The Maryland native bought his unique upbringing and experience to Colorado Springs on Monday, when he participated on the first day of a spring break camp for southside Colorado Springs elementary students at the Hillside Community Center.
The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency's youth sports outreach program TrueSport is hosting the three-day camp that aims to inspire the children "to take shots in life and rebound when they miss." The camp continues Wednesday and Friday.
"After a challenging two years," TrueSport said in a news release, referring to the coronavirus pandemic, "now more than ever, our young people need role models who inspire them."
But this isn't all about sports. On Monday, the students started the camp by dribbling and passing the ball to each other on the Hillside Community Center's basketball court. But the students, who range from kindergarten through fifth grade, will also participate in off-the-court activities, including yoga by Cambio Yoga, a STEM project and a tower-building challenge that centers on their ability to strategize as a team.
"Any time our community is able to come together and really focus on our next generation of leaders," said Audrey Shaw, an outreach education program leader for TrueSport, "we need to be intentional and thoughtful about the delivery of that program and really separate ourselves from the profit margins it might bring, and focus more on the long-term benefits these young people have."
As she spoke, basketballs bounced around behind her. Nearby was Jenifer, who was in his wheelchair, closely watching the students. He was born with a rare disease called congenital phocomelia. But that hasn't stopped him from performing at an elite level.
He's won three Paralympic medals, including gold in 2016.
Jenifer has competed in wheelchair track, wheelchair basketball and high school wrestling against able-bodied competition. And now, he's a TrueSport Athlete Ambassador and a personnel security specialist for the U.S. Secret Service.
"If they want to be a star," Jenifer said, referring to the elementary students, "we're giving them a blueprint to be that."