An elementary school near downtown Colorado Springs moved to remote learning after being notified of a positive COVID-19 case, School District 11 said in a news release Sunday.
Queen Palmer Elementary School, 1921 E. Yampa St., will move to remote learning until Oct. 20, the school district said. Grab and go lunches will still be available to students.
Officials said the infected person and those who were in contact with them have been notified and instructed to self-quarantine for 14 days. The news release did not say if a student or staff member tested positive.
Anyone in contact with the person who tested positive for the coronavirus have been assessed for mask use, social distancing, and activities, the news release said.
This article will be updated when more information becomes available.
