The trip to school was a bit different Thursday for some Columbia Elementary School students.
The school teamed up with a Colorado Springs-based nonprofit and a national youth sports outreach program to celebrate Bike to School Day by forming a small convoy that biked about a half-mile to class.
Just after 7 a.m., about 50 grade-school students and parents showed up at Boulder Park for the event, which was spearheaded by TrueSport — the youth sports arm of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency — and Kids on Bikes, a nonprofit dedicated to inspiring kids to “lead healthy, active, and happy lives through bicycling.”
Riding alongside the group was three-time Paralympian and TrueSport representative Tyler Carter, who spoke briefly with the kids beforehand about goal-setting and perseverance.
Carter understands the importance of not giving up. He was born without a fibula in his right leg, which was amputated when he was an infant. Determined not to be limited or defined by his condition, he participated in sports as early as he could, skateboarding and playing tennis until he caught the skiing bug after attending the Pennsylvania Center for Adapted Sport camp when he was 8 years old.
A downhill skier, Carter has participated in the winter Paralympics in 2014, 2018 and 2022. He finished in the top 20 at the 2018 Games.
The kids were humming with excitement and chatting among themselves until Carter rolled up his pants leg and showed them his prosthetic leg, emblazoned with Captain America’s red, white and blue shield. That got their attention.
“I think Captain America’s pretty cool, don’t you?” he asked. Dozens of little heads nodded in unison, and he said, “Whew! Good — I don’t have to get a new leg.”
The group then did a short safety check — tightening helmet straps and making sure tires were properly inflated — before hitting the road. They reached the school without incident, and TrueSport had goodie bags on hand for the kids who made the trek, each with a water bottle, stickers, bracelets and sunglasses.
Mark Schenberger, director of programs for Kids on Bikes, said he was impressed with Thursday’s turnout.
“This was amazing,” he said. “We’ve done this event in the past, and sometimes only five or six kids show up. This isn’t a very big school — maybe 300 kids — so to have this kind of turnout was really cool.”
Schenberger, who often rides his bike to work, said he hopes some of the Columbia students will remember how much fun they had and consider biking to school on a regular basis.
“Just a short bike ride to school can make you a little more attentive in the morning,” he said. “And for kids this young, it can be their first chance to be independent and feel a little more mature. If they live close enough to bike to school, they can get there on their bikes and they won’t feel as dependent on their parents.”
Carter said kids are never too young to begin setting goals.
“It really doesn’t have to be that complicated,” he said. “Your goal can be as little as not falling off your bike, which was my goal today, because it’s been a while since I’ve ridden a bike.”
The excitement didn’t wear off when the ride was over. A third-grade boy dropped off his bike and ran toward the school to catch up with a friend.
“Guess what?” he said. “We got a goodie bag!”